Braves Activate Key Arm off IL, Finalize Plans for Two Rehab Assignments

The Atlanta Braves made their latest series of moves, primarily on the pitching front. The headlining news is that closer Raisel Iglesias has been activated from the injured list, as expected, on Tuesday.

In other corresponding moves, Carlos Carrasco was once again designated for assignment to make room on the active roster. Dylan Dodd is set to make the next step in his recovery by reporting to Triple-A Gwinnett for a rehab assignment.

As previously announced, Ha-Seong Kim will officially join Gwinnett as well to continue his rehab assignment.

Iglesias did not require a rehab assignment, though it was discussed as a possibility. He missed the past couple of weeks due to a shoulder injury. Before going down, he was off to an unreal start. He has yet to allow a run this season, and has a 0.69 WHIP and 11 strikeouts across 8 2/3 innings pitched.

As the Braves fight to manage the bullpen, getting one of their most valuable relievers back into the fray will be as invaluable as ever.

Iglesias' return comes a day after Sean Murphy returned from his rehab assignment. The Braves have managed to get that much healthier on back-to-back days.

Getting Dodd back will help make up for putting a long-relief option like Carrasco on waivers. He has slowly but surely carved out a role in the bullpen. It has required shuttling back and forth between Atlanta and Gwinnett at times, but it’s a role that has nonetheless developed.

Before going on the injured list with a back injury, Dodd made two appearances for the Braves, allowing an earned run over a combined four innings pitched.

While there is a solid chance that Carrasco ultimately stays within the Braves organization, there is always the chance that he finds himself elsewhere. We’ll see what his fate ultimately is. So far this season, he has already been put on waivers, elected free agency and re-signed with the Braves.

Carrasco has given the Braves two scoreless outings this season out of the bullpen, most recently in Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Kim spent the last week with Double-A Columbus to start his rehab assignment. Now that they’re also on the road, like Triple-A Gwinnett, the incentive to have him play at that level is gone. He likely would have been with Gwinnett from the start if Columbus wan’t at home last week.

The Braves continue their series with the Mariners on Tuesday night. Bryce Elder is on the mound for a 9:40 p.m. EDT first pitch.