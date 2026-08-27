Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver Takes Post-Surgery Chapter a Step Further

Another post-Tommy John surgery start is under AJ Smith-Shawver's belt. For the first time this season, the Atlanta Braves starter has completed five innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three along the way.

One pitch made most of the difference in the final stat line. A misplaced slider was put over the right-field wall by Tommy Edman in the top of the third inning.

In the effort to find his form, more boxes were checked off. He pitched deeper into the game. The stuff was mostly good. Everything is being taken in stride, one step at a time. Being entrusted to face the Dodgers late in the season provided a nice boost as well.

"It's nice to have that belief system that they're throwing me out there to go get a pretty crucial wins at this time of year and go out there and compete" Smith-Shawver said to the media after his start. "I'm grateful for every opportunity that they give me, and I would do everything in my power to go out there and do what I can to help the team win."

Most think about the recovery from Tommy John surgery as the time away from the team while the elbow heals. That stage is behind him, but that doesn't mean the work is done. Pitchers don't typically hit the ground running once they're back on a major league mound.

Manager Walt Weiss said he'd like to see more strikes thrown by Smith-Shawver. His start was, in his words, electric early, but his stuff didn't hold together as the outing went on.

Confidence remains strong that the 23-year-old right-hander will get back to form. He just needs the time to sort everything out.

"I've said it all long," Weiss said. "AJ is going to help us. I mean, it's a really talented arm. I'm excited that he's back with us. He's certainly going to help us, but these are those, you know, challenges of having Tommy John and working your way back."

Before going down with the injury in May 2025, Smith-Shawver was establishing himself in the Braves' rotation. There was a pause, but he's been able to press play again.

Now, instead of working on getting healthy. He can pick the minds of the veterans on the staff and gain more insight. The focus is now on the craft, and he feels the key is to keep seeing what he can apply.

"I think staying curious is the most important thing," he said. "And we have such a great group of guys, like I said. And it's just fun to learn and pick their brains a little bit and just take a little thing that they do from their routine added to mine and see how that works."

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