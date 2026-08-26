Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

Game 2 of the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves highlights Wednesday’s MLB action, and the Dodgers are once again favored on the road.

Atlanta won last night’s matchup 4-3, covering the run line for the 14th time in 17 games as a home underdog this season.

Now, the Braves turn to youngster AJ Smith-Shawver (6.23 ERA) for his third appearance of the 2026 season. He’ll take on Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki (4.42 ERA), who has pitched much better over his last seven starts, leading the Dodgers to a 5-2 record while putting together a 2.63 ERA and a 3.47 FIP.

Can Sasaki get the Dodgers back on track after they had a six-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this showdown between two World Series contenders.

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+124)

Braves +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -134

Braves: +116

Total

8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

Dodgers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

Atlanta: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, MLB Network, Spectrum Sportsnet L.A.

Dodgers record: 80-52

Braves record: 77-55

Dodgers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+351)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Olson is a great bet at home:

Matt Olson came through big time for the Atlanta Braves in Tuesday’s upset win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.

The star first baseman has been one of the best power hitters in MLB this season, homering 36 times while posting a .260 batting average and a .868 OPS.

Olson is a .260 hitter against both lefties and righties in 2026, and he’s been pretty balanced with his home runs, hitting 22 against right-handed pitching and 14 against left-handed pitching.

On Wednesday night, he’ll take on Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki (4.42 ERA), who has given up 21 home runs in 22 appearances this season. Sasaki has pitched better as of late, but this is a tough matchup against a Braves team that is one of the best in MLB.

Olson has nine homers over the last four weeks (26 games), I think he’s worth a shot after a two-hit performance on Tuesday.

Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

For the second game in a row, I’m going to bet on the Braves to cover the run, and build on their league-best record when set as home underdogs. The Braves have covered in 14 of those 17 games, and they won outright on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have struggled when favored this season, covering the run line in under 40 percent of those games. That makes them a tough bet against another playoff-caliber team, especially one like the Braves that has a real chance to win the World Series in 2026.

Smith-Shawver is a bit of a wild card after back-to-back shaky outings to open his 2026 season, but Sasaki has been far from lights out in the 2026 season, leading the Dodgers to a 12-10 record in his appearances.

After Tuesday’s win the Braves are now 20 games over .500 at home in 2026.

I think bettors should take the 1.5-run cushion, especially since the odds (-149) are titled too heavily in Atlanta's direction.

Pick: Braves +1.5 (-149 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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