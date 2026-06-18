Braves' Biggest Need at the Trade Deadline is Clearer Than Ever

It’s never too early to discuss what and who the Atlanta Braves could obtain at the deadline. Precedent has shown they can't simply rely on getting healthy and going on a run. A push for the World Series is a must, but it’ll take the right additions.

Because of where they’re at and the current makeup of the team, you’re going to see this team labeled as a fit for essentially any star player under the sun.

The short answer to who and what the Braves need is that they could use a boost essentially everywhere. Another arm and another bat both go a long way, but the long answer requires further discussion.

Recent events have made one need rather apparent above all others. They needed starting pitching before the season, and need it now more than ever -- to the point where if they can swing adding more than one, they should go for it.

It’s the one thing the Braves didn’t address over the offseason, and it's starting to come back to haunt them. While the situation is way more stable compared to last season, the bar is low.

Spencer Strider is hurt again, and his status moving forward remains a question mark. He was moved to the 60-day injured list on June 17, meaning he's guaranteed to be out until middle of August.

Grant Holmes has battled inconsistencies, and some younger arms, such as JR Ritchie, just aren't ready for this stage yet. They need another impact starting pitcher, and someone who can give them six or seven innings every time they take the mound.

Under that specific criterion, two pitchers meet this expectation. Chris Sale and Bryce Elder average about six innings per start. Others complete six innings of work when at their best.

It's put a lot of pressure on the bullpen. Martin Perez has had to flex a bit between the rotation and bullpen because they've needed the help. If the rotation was in a strong spot, the bullpen could, ironically, get some relief.

The unknowns for in-house arms make it hard to count on them to come back and bring those needed innings. Hurston Waldrep is close to returning, but we don't know how he'll perform yet. Whenever Spencer Schwellenbach will be back, in reality, is anyone's guess.

But that's just the perspective for the regular season.

Come the postseason, impact starting pitching will be what makes or breaks them. Trade deadline moves help a playoff push, but they're also meant to make an impact in October.

A postseason series is, at minimum, a three-starter beast. It's hard to look at this rotation right now and say there are three options that the Braves can send out there.

The most rock-solid option is Chris Sale. Bryce Elder will get a chance, and Strider likely would too if he's healthy enough. Still, there is likely confidence in only the first of those names right now.

Getting someone who can give you quality playoff starts is easier said than done. There are aces on multiple staffs who dominate in the regular season and fold come playoff time. However, they have to try.

Let it be that the next Ian Anderson is icing on the cake instead of a necessity.

Other needs must be acknowledged as well. After all, the short answer was they could use help everywhere.

In the outfield, there are uncertainties regarding the health of both Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II. Mike Yastrzemski hasn't played up to the promise that built up in spring training, and Eli White is good for a solid day from time to time.

As for shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim is struggling, and we have to see how long Mauricio Dubón and Jorge Mateo can keep up what they're each doing. There is zero disagreement that another bat would help.

That being said, this is a discussion of the biggest need. For the most part, the offense has managed. The bench has done its job. There is more wiggle room to see how they look closer to August. Meanwhile, the rotation needed help yesterday.

It's about knowing the order of the priorities. That focus needs to be maintained after it wasn't in the offseason. Get help for the rotation. If another bat can enter the discussion as well, then by all means, make it happen.

We have seen what happens in a worst-case scenario when the injuries mount. It would be unfortunate to see the start that they had to this season begin to slip. It's not a coincidence that when the Braves had two winning months to end last season, it was when they had a semblance of a five-man rotation.

It's time to raise the bar beyond that. Fortunately, there is a remedy.

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