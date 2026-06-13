Braves Determine Rotation Plan in Wake of Strider Injury

The Atlanta Braves have a quick pivot ready to go as Spencer Strider found himself on the injured list again. Manager Walt Weiss said that JR Ritchie would take his spot in the starting rotation going forward.

Ritchie, who covered five innings for the Braves on Friday night, is already stretched out and is on the same schedule. He's very easy to plug in.

The prospect right-hander came up and did exactly what he was intended to do. He gave the bullpen the night off, even after the starter went down early with an injury.

Manager Walt Weiss said earlier this week that JR Ritchie's role with the team had a chance to evolve depending on how his performance was out of the bullpen. However, being rewarded was not intended to be part of that evolution, nor was it considered by the one who asked the question about where this role could take the 22-year-old.

Nonetheless, it evolved in the way it did.

No runs were charged to Ritchie during his performance. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five. It was the second relief outing of his professional career. He had one game in which he came out of the bullpen for Single-A Augusta for a long-relief outing back in 2024.

In six appearances, he has a 3.82 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

Strider is on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Details are still fuzzy at this time. He wasn't able to get an MRI ahead of the decision to put him on the injured list. The Braves weren't able to get him to Atlanta as soon as they had liked for imaging.

More is expected to be known later on Saturday or Sunday morning.

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