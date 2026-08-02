Braves Provide Positive López Update, More Moves Anticipated

Reynaldo López went on the 15-day injured list, as expected, on Sunday morning due to left knee inflammation. However, Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss indicated that he shouldn't be away for too long.

He said after Sunday's win over the Washington Nationals that the MRI didn't reveal any structural damage. He shouldn't have a long stint on the injured list. He didn't say it would be the minimum, but he isn't expected to be out long term.

"We'll see ho whe progresses," Weiss said to the media on Sunday. "But relatively good news."

Weiss added we wasn't sure what it was exactly that López was doing that triggered the injury. It was his usual pregame warmup routine.

Martín Pérez got the start in López's place, and JR Ritchie filled in on Sunday. Pérez delivered a no-hit bid, retiring the first 10 batters he faced. The bid came to an end with two outs in the top of the sixth inning when Brady House singled to right field.

Braves Have Discussions to Make Ahead of Tuesday

Lane Thomas joined the conversation after arriving via trade on Saturday night. That will, in turn, play a role in how the active roster is assembled going forward.

Other moves could be on the way, and there are other aspects of the current roster that will have to change regardless. Nobody was specifically stated when asked or answered apart from Thomas.

"There'll be some moves on Tuesday," Weis said on Sunday. "There'll be a lot of conversations between now and then about how we approach this this. And I'm sure Alex is doing all he can right now to make the roster better."

Thomas is expected to report in time for Tuesday's series opener against the Miami Marlins. The current plan for Bailey Falter is unclear.

Ha-Seong Kim has been removed from his rehab assignment. He's still officially on Gwinnett's roster, but something will have to change by Tuesday regarding the shortstop position. The team is happy with Jim Jarvis at the position and Mauricio Dubón and Jorge Mateo are still in the picture.

This will make the position a key area to keep an eye on.

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