Braves DFA Two Bullpen Arms in Latest Shuffle

As the Atlanta Braves get set for a west coast road trip, they’ve made some major changes to the bullpen. The team announced Friday morning that Joel Payamps and Jose Suarez have been designated for assignment. Their fates beyond being removed from the 40-man roster have yet to be decided.

In corresponding moves, Hunter Stratton will make his return to the major league roster, and Anthony Molina has been selected to the roster. The Braves swap out bullpen arms, while still maintaining at least the same number of long-relief options.

Both Payamps and Suarez last pitched on Thursday, when the Braves squandered a 2-0 lead to the Detroit Tigers, losing 5-2. Both have struggled to find consistency this season, and the Braves felt they needed other arms to turn to when the main cast in the backend of the bullpen isn’t available.

Payamps made 12 appearances, pitching to an 8.22 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP across 7 2/3 innings pitched. He was re-signed over the offseason on a $2.5 million deal.

Meanwhile, Suarez, who was brought in when they traded Ian Anderson to the Angels last year, posted a 6.61 ERA and a 2.08 WHIP across eight appearances. He began the regular season as a starter, but was moved to a long relief role in favor of Martín Pérez after one time through the rotation.

Stratton was acquired last season in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was solid out of the bullpen with a 2.20 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP over 12 appearances. He had options, making him an easy candidate to start the season in Triple-A.

Molina was claimed off waivers by the Braves over the offseason. He was a bullpen arm for the Colorado Rockies over the prior two seasons. He’ll immediately have a homecoming. Denver is the Braves’ next stop on the schedule.

He’s been used in a multi-inning role throughout the season in Gwinnett. Apart from his last outing, where he only made it through an inning, he had gone at least 2 1/3 each time out. The most he has given is 4 1/3 innings.

Further reinforcements will come over the weekend. Spencer Strider is scheduled to start on Sunday. Another move will likely come before then for when he's activated.

The Braves will start their three-game series in Colorado on Friday. Grant Holmes will be on the mound for an 8:40 p.m. first pitch.

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