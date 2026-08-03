Braves Flip Catcher to White Sox Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Atlanta Braves made another move as the trade deadline approaches. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, they have traded Joey Bart to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for right-hander Duncan Davitt.

With this move, it's likely that Sean Murphy will be activated from the injured list on Tuesday. He has been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Bart, a native of Buford, Ga., had the chance to play for his hometown team before heading elsewhere. He was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates back on June 19 in exchange for relief pitcher Hunter Stratton.

During his time with the Braves, he batted .188 with a .691 OPS, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Davitt made two appearances with the White Sox this season. He allowed an earned run over two innings pitched.

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