Braves Send Eli White to Red Sox in Exchange for Prospect Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves stay busy ahead of the trade deadline. They have traded outfielder Eli White to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Tyler Uberstine. He has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand broke the news, and the Braves made the move official shortly after.

With Lane Thomas coming in to join the outfield, it made sense that somebody had to go. There isn't space for everyone, and White proved to be the odd man out.

Across 69 games this season, White batted .233 with a .691 OPS, five home runs and 17 RBIs. He provided speed and defense, along with the occasional standout game on offense.

His most notable game in a Braves uniform came in Bristol, Tenn., last season when he hit two home runs against the Cincinnati Reds.

Uberstine was the Red Sox's No. 11 prospect in their system, per MLB.com's rankings, at the time of the trade. The 27-year-old arm has a 2.81 ERA across 15 appearances with Triple-A Worcester. He's made two appearances with Boston, allowing an earned run over 2 2/3 innings pitched.

In an effort to clear space on the roster, the Braves also traded Joey Bart to the Chicago White Sox. It is presumed that Sean Murphy will be activated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Miami Marlins.

This move to trade Bart also netted the Braves a reliever with a handful of innings of major league experience.

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