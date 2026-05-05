Braves Flip Veteran Catcher to A’s for Cash Considerations

The Atlanta Braves made the move to flip catcher Jonah Heim shortly after they designated him for assignment. The team announced they sent him to the A’s in exchange for cash.

Heim’s time with the team came to an end on Monday when Sean Murphy was activated from the injured list. Heim is sent to Murphy’s former team in an effort to clear space on the Atlanta roster.

For a time, it seemed like he could potentially stay around as a third catcher. With the intention of using both Baldwin and Murphy as DH to get both of them in the lineup, there was some logic.

However, it’s clear that it wasn’t a pressing need at this time. If needed, they have other options they can turn to, such as Chadwick Tromp or Jair Carmargo.

Heim signed with the Braves at the start of spring training to a major league contract. From that point, it became clear that he was going to be on the opening day roster. He backed up Drake Baldwin, providing a veteran presence behind the dish when Baldwin was penciled in as the designated hitter.

He batted .231 with a .721 OPS, a home run, five doubles and eight RBIs. His grand finale came back on Sunday, when the Braves completed the sweep of the Colorado Rockies. He collected two extra-base hits, including the aforementioned lone home run, and he drove in five runs.

Meanwhile, on the A’s side of things, they add another option to backup Shea Langeliers, who happens to also be a former member of the Braves system.

At the time of the trade, the Braves were getting their road series with the Seattle Mariners underway. They led 1-0 in the third inning at the time of this article’s publication.

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