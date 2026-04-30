Braves Still Juggling Michael Harris II Injury, Murphy Near Return

Getting Michael Harris II into the lineup has become a balancing act for the Atlanta Braves. He was out of the lineup for Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Tigers after starting in centerfield the night before. He made an appearance as a pinch hitter to lead off the bottom of the ninth.

The quick turnaround likely played a role, but it’s clear that the quad injury isn’t clearing up. Manager Walt Weiss said after the game that Harris will likely see more time as the designated hitter on the upcoming road trip.

His injury has reached the point where the discussion about a stint on the injured list has come up. However, they have yet to decide if it’s necessary.

“If it were to get any worse, obviously, that’s what we would do,” Weiss said. “But it’s been holding steady, you know, and the bat is so good right now. We’re going to try to reap the benefits there, but of course, if there’s a tipping point, you know? So we’re going to be communicating with Michael every day.”

Since he excited the series finale in Washington last week, his performance hasn’t been hindered much by the quad injury. He’s been batting .333 and four RBIs in that. He’s had only one extra-base hit, but he’s also not pushing as hard on the basepaths right now.

There have been a couple of fly balls that have been hit hard. That hasn’t been impacted, at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, as the Braves balance Harris, they provided a hopeful timeline for Sean Murphy. He’s not joining the team to start their road trip on Friday, but he could meet the team when they get to Seattle. No specific day was given, but the series starts on Monday.

Spencer Strider, who is scheduled to make his return on Sunday, will have to do without Murphy for at least a day. The two have been paired up as a battery for nearly the full duration of their rehab assignments. Drake Baldwin caught 14 of his starts last season, so he has a familiar option to turn to. Weiss could also pencil in Jonah Heim if he wants a veteran to catch him.

The Braves catcher has started to find his stroke at the plate after going hitless during the first week of his rehab assignment. Over his last three games, he’s 5-for-13 (.384) with two doubles and RBIs.

He’s going to get a little extra time to condition, and then he’ll join the team. Murphy has been recovering from a hip injury since he underwent season-ending surgery in September.

The Braves will start their long road trip in Colorado, their first time seeing the team this season. Grant Holmes will take the mound on Friday to get things started. First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. EDT. (5:40 p.m. local time).

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