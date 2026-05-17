Braves Ink Veteran Starting Pitcher to Minor League Contract

The Atlanta Braves made the move to add another left-hander to the system. They have signed Austin Gomber to a minor league contract, and he has been assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett, per his transaction page.

He had previously been pitching in the Texas Rangers’ system. He made nine appearances, eight starts, for the Triple-A Rockround Express, pitching to a 7.75 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP across 33 2/3 innings pitched.

Gomber last pitched in the majors last season with the Colorado Rockies. He made 12 starts before he was released in August. He briefly saw time in the Cubs organization before becoming a free agent at the season’s end.

As far as anyone is concerned at this time, this is a depth option. With all the strain that has been on the pitching staff for innings, it makes sense that they brought in another starting pitcher to have in their back pockets.

The Braves sent Bryce Elder out to get eight innings under hit belt since the options in the bullpen were limited.

It should be noted that Martín Pérez is no longer Monday’s starter after pitching an inning during Saturday night’s loss to the Red Sox. While the move came on the same day, that doesn’t mean that Gomber is going to be pitching for the Braves this upcoming week.

The odds are greater than zero that it happens, but there is no indication yet that he will get selected to the major league roster. It makes sense to wait. They can get through Sunday and decide if they're going to add him without having to remove someone else from the roster.

The debacle will be trying to determine the starters for earlier in the series. JR Ritchie, Chris Sale and Spencer Strider should all line up for some point during the series. Ritchie could potentially be available for Monday, but certainly not Sale or Strider.

Grant Holmes is starting on Sunday. He's out of the running to fill in. Carlos Carrasco is unavailable since he pitched for Gwinnett on Friday. It's unclear if Reynaldo López could even be an option. He last pitched on Thursday.

An option like Anthony Molina could make sense. However, he is scheduled to pitch on Sunday for Gwinnett. If he's scratched from his start, which isn't the case, then he could be an option.