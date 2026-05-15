Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Mets, Red Sox-Braves, Cubs-White Sox)

It’s MLB Rivalry Weekend with big series across the league starting on Friday night.

I’m targeting a low-scoring game in New York, a home favorite, and a home underdog for my MLB picks tonight.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, May 15.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, May 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Yankees at New York Mets UNDER 7 (-108)

Atlanta Braves (-156) vs. Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox (+124) vs. Chicago Cubs

New York Yankees at New York Mets UNDER 7 (-108)

The Subway Series is one of the best rivalries in baseball, and we’re getting three games of it this weekend. It starts with a great pitching matchup tonight between Cam Schlittler and Clay Holmes.

Both starting pitchers have an ERA under 2.00, and neither pitcher has allowed more than two runs in their last five starts.

The Yankees’ bats are struggling right now, and while the Mets just swept the Tigers, going up against Schlittler should slow them down.

Atlanta Braves (-156) vs. Boston Red Sox

The Braves weren’t able to complete their sweep of the Cubs on Thursday, but they still have an extremely impressive 30-14 record and are 14-7 at home this season.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox just lost two of three to both the Phillies and Rays to fall to 18-25 on the season. Boston now heads out on the road to face the best team in baseball.

Spencer Strider is coming off one of his best starts of the season against the Dodgers, and he should be able to quiet the Red Sox tonight at home, while the Braves bats do enough damage against Connelly Early and the Boston bullpen.

Chicago White Sox (+124) vs. Chicago Cubs

The White Sox are one of the hottest teams in baseball as they welcome their crosstown rivals for a three-game set.

The Sox won their final two games against the Mariners and then swept the Royals to give them a five-game winning streak.

The Cubs lost four in a row prior to salvaging their final game in Atlanta, but they still only scored two runs in the 2-0 win. The Cubs have scored a total of five runs during their 1-4 stretch.

The White Sox are 12-9 at home while the Cubs are 10-11 on the road. I’ll take the Sox as home underdogs tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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