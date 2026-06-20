Braves Make Statement with Series Opening Win Over Brewers

At last, the Atlanta Braves have found themselves back in the win column. They picked up their first series-opening victory since June 5 when they held off the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to win 3-2.

Everything clicked. They got to the rising star in the game, Jacob Misirowski, just enough times, and Martin Perez outduelld him. Defense kept them in the game, and they got timely hits.

"Felt like we played a complete game," manager Walt Weiss said. "It's been a little while since we've done that."

Mauricio Dubon flourished in the clutch again. With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Brewers up 1-0, he singled in two runs to put the Braves on top 2-1.

The utility man now 23 RBIs with two-outs this season, tied for the second most in the National League and fifth in the majors overall. His .394 batting average (13-for-36) with two outs and runners in scoring position is ranked fourth among qualifiers in the NL, while his 1.141 OPS in this situation is fifth.

"I try to bring them," Dubon said. "And like I said, it's try to make something happen, you know? Sometimes, I hit it out. Sometimes, a simple base hit is all I need."

It was a beath of fresh air after the grueling week and a half they had experienced on the road and then the start of the homestand. Brutal weather followed them across multiple cities and time zones. They were dealt multiple key injuries.

Even when it was a stretch where they lost six of seven games, their first true losing stretch this season, it felt hard to shake off. Being able to bounce back against this caliber of team that the Brewers are and take down a pitcher like Misiorowski makes it that much more special.

Being able to do it in that fashion provides a nice boost.

"You never give up, man," Perez said. "These guys go out there, and they just try to get a good at-bat, and they just compete against the pitchers, and today, we see that."

The depth was a saving grace again. Along with Perez giving a solid night and Dubon delivering, they got an insurance run in the form of a solo home run from Mike Yastrzemski that made the difference. Eli White, who normally gets a shoutout when he has a standout day on offense, delivered two solid defensive plays.

"Sometimes, we don't see out biggest guys get on base," Perez said. "But guys like Dubon, they always get on base, and then, they come and bring them in, and that's how you win games."

The Braves have a chance to continue the statement from Friday night when they resume action on Saturday afternoon. Chris Sale will be on the mound tasked with trying to outduel Kyle Harrison and lead the way to a series win. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m.

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