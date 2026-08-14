MLB.com Names Braves New Top Prospect, 2026 Picks Added to Top 30

There is a new top prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization. Rising prospect Eric Hartman has dethroned Cam Caminiti in MLB.com's updated rankings.

Hartman wasn't in the top-30 until this season and quickly jumped into the top three. The decision came about a week after the Braves' top two prospects, along with John Gil and Owen Carey, were promoted from High-A Rome to Double-A Columbus.

The 2024 20th-round pick put up a monster season in High-A, batting .273 with a .889 OPS, 24 home runs, 38 stolen bases and 64 RBIs. He had reached a 20/30 season by the month of July.

So far, he's going through an adjustment period in Columbus. Through nine games, he's batting .200 with a .578 OPS and one extra-base hit, a double. He's made the most of his trips on the basepaths so far, swiping eight bags.

Caminiti is now the No. 2 prospect in the system. He had been at the top since he was drafted back in 2024. This doesn't mean that the expectations have changed for him. It means they changed for Hartman. One moved up. The other didn't necessarily move down.

2026 Draft Picks Enter the Picture

Along with Hartman moving up to the top spot in the rankings, the top 30 received a major overhaul in general to factor in the latest draft picks.

AJ Gracia, the team's top draft pick this year, has been named the No. 4 prospect in the system. Right-handers Jensen Hirschkorn and Kaiden McCarthy are the other members of the draft class to be placed in the top 10 at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Both are assigned to the complex league.

Despite being a fourth-round pick, there was instant hype around what Hirschkorn could bring to the organization. He stands at 6-foot-7 and already brings high-caliber command and a highly rated fastball and slider to the table at 18 years old.

He touched 95 to 96 mph with ease, according to his scouting report. As his frame fills out more and he develops further, assuming he stays healthy, the ceiling is very high for him.

The Braves' second first-round pick, Carter Beck, was placed in the No. 14 spot. He was assigned to Single-A Augusta, and he's already made his debut. So far, he's batting .353 with a .789 OPS in eight games played.

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