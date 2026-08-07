Top Braves Prospect Cam Caminiti Stands Tall in Double-A Debut
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One last Atlanta Braves prospect had to get his recent Double-A debut out of the way, and Cam Caminiti did just that in stellar fashion on Thursday night.
There was a major hiccup to start. He allowed a solo home run on the first pitch he threw. After that, he settled in an was on a role for much of his start.
Overall, he pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out three. Two strikes were swinging, and the other was a called strike on the outside part of the plate.
The second run he was charged with was a runner he walked and was left on when his night concluded. It scored on a double allowed by Anderson Pilar.
The Columbus Clingstones went on to win 3-2.
All three position player prospects who were called up alongside Caminiti went hitless tonight with just one of them reaching base on a walk. The night was all his during his debut.
He's now at the level where prospects prove they're for real. Hitters are much more discipline. Having a nice handle on them out of the gate is promising statement for the Braves' top prospect.
Including Thursday night's start, Caminiti has a 3.86 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP across 88 2/3 innings pitched. That doesn't include the perfect inning he pitched while representing the organization at the All-Star Futures Game last month.
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Harrison Smajovits is a reporter covering the Atlanta Braves and the Florida Gators. He also covers the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Hockey Writers. He has two degrees from the University of Florida: a bachelor's in Telecommunication and a master's in Sport Management. When he's not writing, Harrison is usually listening to his Beatles records or getting out of the house with friends.Follow HarrisonSmaj