Top Braves Prospect Cam Caminiti Stands Tall in Double-A Debut

One last Atlanta Braves prospect had to get his recent Double-A debut out of the way, and Cam Caminiti did just that in stellar fashion on Thursday night.

There was a major hiccup to start. He allowed a solo home run on the first pitch he threw. After that, he settled in an was on a role for much of his start.

Overall, he pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out three. Two strikes were swinging, and the other was a called strike on the outside part of the plate.

The second run he was charged with was a runner he walked and was left on when his night concluded. It scored on a double allowed by Anderson Pilar.

The Columbus Clingstones went on to win 3-2.

All three position player prospects who were called up alongside Caminiti went hitless tonight with just one of them reaching base on a walk. The night was all his during his debut.

He's now at the level where prospects prove they're for real. Hitters are much more discipline. Having a nice handle on them out of the gate is promising statement for the Braves' top prospect.

Including Thursday night's start, Caminiti has a 3.86 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP across 88 2/3 innings pitched. That doesn't include the perfect inning he pitched while representing the organization at the All-Star Futures Game last month.

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