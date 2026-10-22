Braves Prospect Report: Ryne Barker’s Big Bet, Skipping Texas Tech

Ryne Barker is a 19-year-old infielder who can best be described as a raw talent. He has shown signs of being a guy who can develop into a player who does everything well, but it's only his speed that jumps off the page, where he's listed as a 60-grade – and in some cases 70 – runner.

Some scouts believed that Barker would've been better off following his commitment to Texas Tech and re-entering the draft in two years, but instead, he signed with the Atlanta Braves after they selected him in the 11th round in 2026.

Barker may never develop into a reliable power guy, but he's super athletic and has a solid hit tool that could grow into an average MLB hitter.

His overall defense needs work, but he's a versatile fielder. He spent most of his time at third base, but has also played shortstop. He likely lacks the offensive profile to stick at third base, so he could end up at second base or in left field in the professional ranks.

Ryne Barker could be the least polished player in the Braves' Top 30, but he'll benefit greatly from professional coaching. He has yet to play his first pro season for the Braves, so there's not much to go on. At this point, it feels like it would be a blind pull to try and find a true MLB comparison for Barker, but if I had to, I'd point to former San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Duffy. Duffy and Barker are both lean, athletic and are contact-first defenders.

In his first full season in the Major Leagues in 2015, Matt Duffy played 149 games, had 28 doubles, six triples and 12 home runs. He hit .295 and drove in 77 runs. He was something of a sparkplug for a Giants club that was coming off of their third World Series title in five years. Duffy hit just a few ticks shy of .300 again while with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 but leveled off into a .277 career hitter with 31 career homers.

Without much to go on, this feels like a decent ceiling for Ryne Barker. His current MLB ETA is listed as 2030, so he has plenty of time to develop. It'll be another year or two before we truly know what he can be, but the fact that he's already listed as a top 30 prospect for Atlanta means they see the shine underneath.

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