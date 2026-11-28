At midseason, the question hanging over Cam Caminiti was whether he'd still be with the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 4, following the trade deadline. He was, and that was the day Atlanta promoted him to Double-A Columbus.

The first half of 2026 was a grind. Caminiti posted a 5.63 ERA in April and a 4.64 ERA in May at High-A Rome. Then something clicked. He posted a 2.65 ERA in June and a 2.14 ERA in July, and on July 31st he struck out a career-high 14 batters over 6 2/3 innings. That tied for the most strikeouts in a minor league game all season.

These efforts earned him the honor of being the Braves' representative in the All-Star Futures Game in July.

"I feel like I had a pretty good year, and I'm excited with a lot of progress I made," Caminiti said in an interview with Atlanta Braves on SI in September.

What changed? The arsenal and his schedule. Caminiti spent the year adding a two-seamer, a changeup and a gyro slider (which started as a cutter and evolved) to the fastball-curveball mix he leaned on in 2025, and the changeup has become a legitimate weapon. The latter pitch is coming along as well.

"I've been working with it. It's not where I want it yet," Caminiti said of the gyro slider in an interview with Atlanta Braves on SI in September. "It's still got a little bit of run metrically, which is the biggest thing for me, but it's still getting misses, getting outs in the game."

MLB Pipeline grades it a 55, the best in the Braves' system. It matters because, prior to the 2026 season, my biggest concern was a three-pitch mix that made him look like a future closer. A real changeup gives him a way to get right-handed hitters out, which was his biggest issue in the first half.

He also switched from pitching once per week to every six days.

"My day changes every week," he said an interview with Atlanta Braves on SI in June. "So, it's not the same repetitive week every time."

The Double-A results backed it up. After giving up a first-pitch home run in his debut, Caminiti posted a 2.13 ERA with 28 strikeouts in his first five starts, and he closed out the year with a quality start on Sept. 9. Combined across both levels, he finished with a 3.38 ERA, a .208 opponent batting average and 9.81 strikeouts per nine innings over 114 2/3 innings. That's a big step for a guy who spent much of 2025 recovering from a forearm injury.

Walks are still the question. His 4.2 walks per nine innings is higher than you'd like to see from a potential frontline starter. Command usually comes with age and reps, though, and Caminiti is only 20.

Going into the 2026 season, I wondered if Caminiti's limited pitch mix would land him a bullpen role in the big leagues, even going so far as to compare him to a Billy Wagner type. But going into 2027, he has deepened his arsenal and now looks like the dangerous frontline guy the Braves hoped he'd be.

I've also seen Caminiti compared to Blake Snell. I get the comp with the power strikeout stuff, but that's not immediately where my mind goes. Growing up, somewhat inexplicably, I watched a lot of the San Francisco Giants, and something about Caminiti reminds me of a hybrid between former Giants pitchers Jason Schmidt and Kirk Rueter.

Yes, Schmidt was a righty, but he featured a four-pitch mix with velocity nearing 100. Rueter, on the other hand, was a finesse lefty with overpowering breaking stuff. Mix the two, and you start to see a Caminiti mold.

In the end, maybe the Billy Wagner comp is cleaner, even with similar physical traits, but with the improvement to Caminiti's changeup and the addition of a two-seamer, he now looks to be a clear starter going forward.

Expect Caminiti to knock on the door of Triple-A early in 2027, and if he picks up where he left off in 2026, he could finish the year on the mound at Truist Park.

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