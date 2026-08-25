Braves Provide Hopeful Update on Robert Suarez Recovery

The Atlanta Braves can remain hopeful that they'll have Robert Suarez back in the bullpen this season. Manager Walt Weiss said on Tuesday that the right-hander was progressing well, and he could be back on a mound soon.

Weiss added that Suarez is up to throwing from 100 feet with no issues.

"Still some, you know, some boxes to check off, but once you get back on the mound, start throwing bullpens, then after that, obviously, rehab assignments."

Due to the length of time he has been out, Weiss made it pretty clear when asked after if it was possible if he could skip over a rehab assignment, like closer Raisel Iglesias did earlier this season.

"He's been out for a while," he said. "I mean, that's a conversation with a group of people there: medical staff, Alex and his team, you know, all of us. So, tough to speculate on that right now, but it'd be tough to be out that long to pitch in some games before getting back on a major league mound."

In regard to that moment where he gets back on that major-league mound, the Braves feel there is still time to see if he can get back before the end of the regular season. If there are no setbacks, it's doable.

Suarez last appeared in a game on June 19, and his stint on the injured list started on June 26, backdated to June 23. What was originally called fatigue or soreness was officially ruled to be right elbow inflammation.

At one point, he had resumed throwing, and then the throwing sessions appeared to stop for a bit. Since that restarted, he's been right on track.

The Braves would get one of their most reliable and versatile arms back in their bullpen. In 31 games, he's posted a 0.56 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP. He's pitched as early as the sixth inning, and he's picked up some saves in the ninth inning.

If he's able to jump back in and provide a clutch arm that can come in in nearly any spot, it would take a lot of pressure off a bullpen that's had to cycle through some arms. With the upcoming expanded rosters, that should help in this instance too.

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