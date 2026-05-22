Braves Receive Hopeful Update after Acuña Injury Scare

NOTE: This article has been updated since it was published to reflect updates to a developing story.

The Atlanta Braves can exhale, at least for now, after Ronald Acuña Jr. had to exit Thursday night’s game early with an injury. According to multiple reports, he underwent an X-ray, which came back negative.

He is currently listed as day-to-day. Manager Walt Weiss said after the game that Acuña had a bone bruise. The right fielder is already insisting on playing on Friday as well.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Braves' star went to get his hand checked by a trainer after there appeared to be discomfort in his left hand. It was revealed in an announcement by the Braves that he left due to a left thumb injury.

Eli White came into the game as a substitute for Acuña. The timing of the apparent injury came right after he was activated off the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury. For now, there is a chance that he can be fine.

We will see if he ultimately ends up in the starting lineup for the upcoming series opener at home on Friday against the Washington Nationals. He may feel ready to play, but the Braves may choose to be cautious for a game.



Acuña had a strong series in Miami leading up to his latest ailment. He went 4-for-11 with two walks, a double and two RBIs. Both of those runs were driven in on Thursday, when he singled in Mike Yastrzemski and Ha-Seong Kim.

The Braves beat the Marlins in the series finale, 9-3. They clinch another series win, and after being blown out 12-0 on Monday, they still managed to outscore their NL East opponent by six runs in the series.

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