Braves Make Surprise Decision with Ronald Acuña Jr.'s Injury Status

Just like that, Ronald Acuña Jr. is ready to go. The Atlanta Braves made the move to activate him from the 10-day injured list Monday evening. In the same announcement, they added that they placed infielder Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list with a strained right forearm.

Reports are indicating that they had planned to activate him on Tuesday, but a positive workout led to the plan being moved up a day. There is a chance he is in the lineup tomorrow

Earlier in the day, the indication was that he was day-to-day, even though the plan seemed to be that the plan was to wait until they got back to Atlanta on Friday. The plan changed him seeing action in Miami not being ruled out. That has proven to be the case.

Acuña is not in the lineup for Monday’s game, but he traveled with the team down to Miami. Mike Yastrzemski is penciled in to play right field for the series opener against the Marlins. It’s presumed Acuña will be available to pinch hit.

He had been on the injured list with a hamstring injury. He had been doing drills to get ready for his return.

In 33 games, he is batting .248 with a .736 OPS, two home runs, nine RBIs and seven stolen bases. He had been picking up the pace in the lead-up to his injuries. He was batting .381 with a .982 OPS, three doubles and two stolen bases over his last six games.

The Braves are set to take on the Miami Marlins. JR Ritchie is on the mound for a 6:40 p.m. first pitch.

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