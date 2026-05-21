Braves vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 21

The Atlanta Braves are looking to take the final three games of their series against the Miami Marlins after getting shut out 12-0 in the opener. They got back on track in a big way, though, outscoring the Fish 17-5 in the last two games.

The Braves have now won three of four and eight of their last 11 games to move to 34-16 on the season.

On the other hand, the Marlins have lost three of four and six of eight to fall to 22-28 on the year.

It should be a good pitching matchup with Spencer Strider set to face off against Sandy Alcantara.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Marlins on Thursday, May 21.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+123)

Marlins +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Braves -143

Marlins +119

Total

7.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Braves vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Braves: Spencer Strider (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.53 ERA)

Spencer Strider struggled in his first start of the season, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks in 3.1 innings at Coors Field. He’s since allowed just one run on four hits with five walks in 11.1 innings against the Dodgers and Red Sox. The right-hander made one start against the Marlins last year, allowing one run on three hits in seven innings on August 25.

Sandy Alcantara has also had two strong starts following a rough outing. He’s bounced back from a seven-run start against the O’s to hold the Nationals and Rays to three runs (two earned) in 12 innings in his last two outings.

Braves vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 21

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, MIAM

Braves record: 34-16

Marlins record: 22-28

Braves vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Sandy Alcantara UNDER 18.5 Outs (-136)

Sandy Alcantara has been effective this season, but he hasn’t been efficient.

After going deep into his first three starts, the veteran has gone UNDER 18.5 outs in seven straight outings. He’s still throwing plenty of pitches, so the leash is long, but the efficiency just isn’t there.

The Braves should look to put good at-bats together against Alcantara to get into Miami’s bullpen.

Braves vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

Games between these two teams have tended to get out of hand. I’m not so sure that happens tonight, though.

Strider appears to be back on his game after missing the start of the season due to injury, and Alcantara will work through any struggles to keep the Braves from racking up too many runs.

This should be a good pitcher’s duel in Miami tonight.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-105)

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