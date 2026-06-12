Braves RHP Hurston Waldrep Inches Further in Rehab Assignment

Hurston Waldrep took another step toward his return to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night when he took the mound for Double-A Columbus. It was his first start away from the complex this season, and his third overall since he returned to live action.

Through the first three innings, he was the definition of perfect, retiring the first 10 batters he faced. Three of them were sat down on strikes, two of whom went down swinging.

Following the first out of the fourth inning, that’s when he got into trouble. He allowed four runs on three hits and a hit by pitch. He allowed a three-run home run with two outs in the inning. After that, he was lifted.

He was likely experiencing fatigue. It’s the deepest he’s pitched this season. An important takeaway is that he’s stretched out a little further. Waldrep’s pitch count is up to 53, 33 of which were for strikes.

Waldrep is working his way back from an elbow procedure that he underwent about a week into spring training. It was revealed that he had loose bodies in his elbow.

There isn't an exact timeline for him. However, there has been an indication that he could be back sometime later this month. The Clingstones will be on the road next week, so it's to be determined if he'll stick with them at that level for another start.

Meanwhile, Triple-A Gwinnett is back in town next week. If the Braves wish to keep him at a home ballpark for his rehab assignment, it would make sense that he heads to Triple-A next. However, we'll have to wait and see what the official decision is.

Along with this being a rehab start, it's important to keep in mind that this also a serves as a spring training. He's building up right now as any pitcher would have to, regardless of if they underwent a procedure earlier this year.

When he gets to full strength, he'll be able to step up and provide innings like he did late last season. Once he got his shot in early August during the MLB Speedway Classic, he rode it all the way to the end of the season.

In 10 appearances, nine of which were starts, though the one that officially wasn't was effective a start, he pitched to a 2.88 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings.

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