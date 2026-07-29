Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Braves-Mets, Yankees-White Sox, Cubs-Cardinals)

We have another 16-game slate scheduled for Wednesday thanks to a doubleheader in Queens between the Braves and Mets.

I’ll be looking at some of the later games on today’s slate for my MLB best bets this evening.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, July 29.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, July 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Braves (-156) at New York Mets (Game 2)

New York Yankees (-149) at Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs (-110) at St. Louis Cardinals

Atlanta Braves (-156) at New York Mets (Game 2)

The rain washed away this pick for last night, but I’m going right back to the Braves tonight with Chris Sale on the mound.

Sale picked up a win against the Mets earlier this month, allowing three runs in five innings in Atlanta. Christian Scott also started in that series, allowing three runs in four innings in a Braves win.

The Mets are still only 8-20 vs. LHP this season. I don’t think they’ll be able to get another win against a southpaw, especially one like Sale.

New York Yankees (-149) at Chicago White Sox

The Yankees have completely turned things around after a rough stretch in late June. They went into the All-Star break after a sweep in Washington, and have now won seven of their last nine games after dropping their first two against the Dodgers out of the break.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have lost four of five and five of their last seven games. Chicago is showing signs of slowing down in the second half.

Cam Schlittler is coming off one of his best starts in a while. He threw 12 strikeouts in 7.1 shutout innings against the Phillies over the weekend.

Davis Martin has allowed at least four runs in two of his last three starts, including four runs in five innings against the Astros last time out. He also got roughed up by the Yankees to the tune of nine runs in 3.1 innings back in June.

Chicago Cubs (-110) at St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals are showing who they really are in recent weeks. They’re under .500 for the first time this season at 53-54, losing three in a row and five of six. St. Louis has also gone just 6-14 in its last 20 games.

The Cubs have been able to pull away from the Cardinals during that time. They’ve won four of five and nine of their last 13 games overall.

Matthew Boyd has allowed just one run in each of his last two starts, and Dustin May hasn’t shown much consistency as of late.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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