How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are heading back to Flushing, Queens for another series against the New York Mets. They're coming off their third consecutive series win, taking two out of three against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend.

Last time these two teams met, the Braves were in the driver's seat to claim the series, but the two teams ultimately split it. The Mets took the earlier series in New Year, two games to three.

Consider this you TV guide for the upcoming series. Here is what your need to know for the following weeknight slate.

How to Watch Braves vs Mets Series

All three games will be available on BravesVision. However, Tuesday night's game will also be availble on Gray TV for free within the Braves' TV market. In Atlanta, this channel is Atlanta News First.

BravesVision is available to stream for a fee, but certain TV providers carry it as well. It's availble on Spectrum, DirecTV, U-Verse, Xfinity and Fubo.

For any Mets fans who come across this page, the games are available locally on SNY.

Probable Starters for Series

Monday, July 27, 7:10 p.m.: Martín Pérez (6-6, 3.38 ERA) vs Zac Thornton (1-1, 1.93 ERA)

Tuesday, July 28, 7:10 p.m.: Chris Sale (11-6, 2.19 ERA) vs Christian Scott (3-2, 3.13 ERA)

Wednesday. July 29: 1:10 p.m.: Grant Holmes (6-4, 3.79 ERA) vs Sean Manaea (2-5, 4.52 ERA)

Pérez will make his second start since his return from the injured list last week. He tossed four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out three. His pitch count was limited due to having just returned.

Sale has completed at least six innings in both of his last two starts and in three of his last six. During that span, he's pitched to a 2.33 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP, whlie two scoreless outings. However, one of those was a rain-shortened outing that lasted just three innings.

Holmes gave the Braves five innings for the fourth straight time when he last took the mound on Friday. He allowed three earned runs and struck out five.

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