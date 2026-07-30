How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Nationals Series

The Atlanta Braves head back home for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals. They're coming off a series loss against the Mets in New York. Their lone win came in the second game of the doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Braves hold a slight edge over the Nationals this season with a 4-3 record. When these two teams last went head-to-head in late May, Washington handed them a series loss.

Consider this your TV guide for the remainder of the week. Here is everything you need to know for the upcoming series.

How to Watch Braves vs Nationals

Thursday, July 30, 7:15 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN App

Friday, July 31, 7:15 p.m.: BravesVision, Gray TV

Saturday, Aug. 1, 7:15 p.m.: BravesVision

Sunday, Aug. 2, 1:35 p.m.: BravesVision

Thursday night's game is carried by ESPN. In turn, it can also be watch on the ESPN Plus app with a certain subsciption level or a TV provider.

The other three games are available via BravesVision. Friday night's game is also available on the local Gray Media station, which in Atlanta is the local news channel, Atlanta News First.

Probable Starters for Series

Thursday, July 30, 7:15 p.m.: Jake Irvin (2-4, 5.79 ERA) vs Grant Holmes (6-4, 3.79 ERA)

Friday, July 31, 7:15 p.m.: Foster Griffin (12-2, 2.76 ERA) vs Bryce Elder (6-6, 3.96 ERA)

Saturday, Aug. 1, 7:15 p.m.: Miles Mikolas (3-7, 5.65 ERA) vs Reynaldo López (4-3, 3.64 ERA)

Sunday, Aug. 2, 1:35 p.m.: Cade Cavalli (8-4, 3.55 ERA) vs Martín Pérez (6-6, 3.49 ERA)

Looking at who is scheduled to start for the Braves, the big questions is how many innings can they get from them. Elder is one who could deliver six innings. Otherwise, the Braves would likely be happy to get five innings out of rest.

How many innings this team gets will help determine how they navigate four games against a tough Nationals lineup, one with the most home runs (159) and is tied with the Dodgers for the best OPS (.774).

Holmes has completed exactly five innings in four consecutive starts. He's allowed three earned runs in each of his last two.

Elder is looking more like his early season self lately, allowing three runs over 11 innings pitched (2.45 ERA). In his last start, he struck out eight over five innings of one run ball against the Baltimore Orioles.

During his last start, López pitched into the sixth inning for just the second time this season. He pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out six Orioles batters.

Pérez is set for his third start since coming off the injured list. His first went well, with four scoreless innings. His latest start, however, saw him allow three over five innings pitched.

Other Notes

Andruw Jones will be honored Thursday night. He'll receive a pregame ceremony to honor having been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame over the weekend. He'll throw out the first pitch, and the first 15,000 fans will get a bobblehead.

For Alumni Sunday, former Braves' Mike Minor and

Collin McHugh will be signing autographs at the Georgia Power

Pavilion. Autographs are free and first-come, first-served.

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