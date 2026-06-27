Braves See Two Pitchers Deliver When Given Big Opportunities

The Atlanta Braves needed to see two members of the pitching staff step on Friday night. One was getting his first start in a couple of months. The other was set to make his debut. Both delivered.

Reynaldo López and Hurston Waldrep helped the Braves fight their way to a win in the series opener out west against the San Francisco Giants, 3-1. They snapped a four-game losing streak and stalled the shrinking of their cushion for first place in the National League East.

It was the first time López was called upon to start a game since April 21. After a couple of rocky starts following a suspension, he was shifted to the bullpen to iron things out.

Meanwhile, Waldrep had been recovering from a procedure he underwent in February to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. Friday night's outing marked his season debut.

The expectation was, and likely still is, that Waldrep will aid the starting rotation as well. However, with both arms still at pitch counts below what is considered a starter's workload, it proved logical to have them both cover innings in the same game.

Waldrep was called up hours before he took the mound. It was already a bit earlier than some anticipated, so the pressure was on.

López essentially opened the game, pitching the first three innings on 57 pitches. He allowed a run on four hits and no walks while picking up a strikeout.

It's safe to say he passed a major test, and he'll get another start when it's his turn through the rotation again. Still, some questions remain. A major one will be how he handles a higher pitch count.

López has dealt with shoulder issues in the past. He's stayed healthy, but we aren't sure yet if that's because he's had a lighter workload most of the year. In time, we'll get a better idea.

Waldrep came in later in the game and gave the Braves two scoreless innings. He had to battle, walking four and giving up two hits. However, he accomplished his most important task: getting outs and keeping the opponent from capitalizing.

It can still be presumed that he'll eventually be a starter again for the Braves. However, he's still far from stretched out. The most he's thrown this season is 71 pitches, and he only tossed 55 on Friday night.

If they want to keep him in the bullpen for a bit as he builds his pitch count, since some off days will help the rotation reset, it's an option for them. If they were testing to see if Waldrep could play a long-relief role, he did his job this time around.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news