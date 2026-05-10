Braves Sign Pitcher from Cuban WBC Team to MiLB Contract

The Atlanta Braves reportedly added more pitching depth to their system. According to insider Francys Romero, they signed left-hander Julio Robaina to a minor league contract. He will report to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Robaina was Cuba’s No. 3 starter during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He was previously in the Houston Astros organization, but he has spent the most recent season with Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican Baseball League, and spent part of the 2025 season with the team as well.

He also spent part of the 2025 season with the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association, which is an independent professional league - not to be confused with the defunct affliated league.

During his time with the Tigres this season, he posted a 1-0 record, a 1.47 ERA and 15 strikeouts across 18 1/3 innings pitched.

With Cuba, he made one start, allowing three earned runs across 1 1/3 innings pitched against Puerto Rico, which went on to win the game 4-1.

The swap between the Braves system and the Mexican Baseball League continues. Sandy León was granted his release from his contract to play baseball in Mexico last month. He joined Saraperos de Saltillo.

In the end, he's a depth option, but he's still only 25. Perhaps there is something that can be tapped. Triple-A is the highest level he has pitched at. The last time he pitched at this level of the minor leagues came back in 2024 when he was with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

According to his transaction page, he has yet to report, but the Tigres have placed him on their reserve list. The official hasn't been made official yet on the Braves end.

We'll see when he reports and then follow-up when he's set to get action with the Stripers underway.