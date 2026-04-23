Braves Release Veteran Catcher, Opening Door to Join Mexican League

An era came to a close this week for Sandy León and the Atlanta Braves. The veteran catcher has been granted his release from the organization, so he can pursue a career in the Mexican Baseball League.

He is no longer on Triple-A Gwinnett’s roster, and was officially released on April 22. According to baseball writer Georgeny Pérez, he is reported to be joining Saraperos de Saltillo, a three-time champion in the league that has been a member for nearly 60 years.

It will be the first time that he will play baseball down in Mexico. Over the offseason, he played winter ball in his home country of Venezuela with Navegantes del Magallanes.

León was with the team on a minor league contract, which he signed to remain with the organization over the offseason. This was his third season playing with Gwinnett. In 10 games, he batted .118 with a .386 OPS, no extra-base hits and one RBI.

After Sean Murphy went down with a season-ending hip surgery, León stepped in to back up Drake Baldwin. A major highlight from what will likely be the last action he sees in the major leagues was his two-run home run on Sept. 14, 2025, at home against the Houston Astros. It was his first home run in the majors since the 2021 season, when he was with the Marlins.

Along with the home run, he drove in a third run, reaching on a fielder’s choice earlier in the game. It made for a nice last hurrah for him.

León is known for his strong defense behind the plate. He notably had strong chemistry with Chris Sale, with the two being teammates back in their Red Sox days. They both were members of the 2018 World Series team.

The two had the chance to reunite last season, both in Triple-A during Sale’s rehab assignment and then for a start in the majors.

“He might as well be inside my head. He’s always been great for me. Baseball needs guys like him,” Sale said of León last season.

León also served as a veteran presence for the then-up-and-coming Baldwin in the minor leagues and then got to work with him again in the majors last season.

He heads to Mexico with 13 years of majors league experience. He has a career .207 average and a .586 OPS, 32 home runs and 152 RBIs.

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