Braves SP Chris Sale Goes Scorched Earth on Umpire Over Balk Call

Things remain heated between the umpiring crew and Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale. During Sunday's series finale in the Bronx, Sale got into a heated exchange with the umpires.

He was in the dugout while the home plate umpire, Dan Bellino, looked down toward him making his case.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chad Bishop, Sale's exchange with the umpires resulted in his ejection from the game. This ejection was also caught on camera by BravesVision. However, the broadcast itself did not have confirmation that it was Sale at the time they showed the video. It was their speculation.

The ejection came before first pitch. Below are videos from Saturday's and Sunday's exchanges. Dan Merzel, the home plate umpire for Saturday's game, is reportedly the one who tossed him on Sunday.

Chris Sale was ejected before the start of today's Braves-Yankees game after voicing his frustration over yesterday's balk call.



The BravesVision broadcast showed Sale making his case today.pic.twitter.com/fYm0O7UZGv https://t.co/tB8TmX791d — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 9, 2026

During Sale's outing on Saturday, there was one out and a runner on third base with Austin Wells batting in an 0-1 count. Sale did his usual step to come set, and the home plate umpire, Dan Merzel, called a balk on him. A 2-2 tied game was then a Yankees 3-2 lead. They later lost the game 5-4.

Walt Weiss came out of the dugout to debate the call and was ejected from the game. It was the first time he had been ejected this season, making it also the first time he's been tossed as the Braves' manager.

After Saturday's start, Sale opted not to speak to the media on the manner, allowing manager Weiss or anyone else to speak on the manner.

The Braves' manager didn't hold back after the game on Saturday.

"It's a terrible call. I always try to show the umpires respect, and they know that, but you can't make that call right there," he said.

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