Braves vs Giants Series Finale Postponed Due to Weather

The Atlanta Braves series finale against the San Francisco Giants has been postponed due to weather. First pitch was originally scheduled for 7:15 p.m. EDT.

The game is scheduled to be made up on Aug. 31 at 6:05 p.m. EDT.

Martín Pérez was penciled in to start the game for the Braves.

Once again the weather is causing the Braves trouble. During this series alone, this is the second time that a game has been impacted by the weather. Tuesday night's game was postponed until the following day in the bottom of the second inning because the rain kept coming and the field was in bad shape.

A doubleheader was played on Wednesday to get both games in. The Braves lost the resumed game 7-2 and the nightcap 7-5. A third straight series loss has already been locked down, but they have an opportunity to salvage a win before the Milwaukee Brewers come to town this weekend.

Last week, rain washed out the series finale against the White Sox in Chicago and delayed the series opener against the Mets at Citi Field. Poor weather has literally followed them around the country and in two different time zones.

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