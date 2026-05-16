Bringing Back Sandy León Proving Fruitful Early on for Braves

The Atlanta Braves managed to get Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy back together, but it was short-lived. After just four games, Murphy suffered another long-term injury. He suffered a fractured left middle finger, and he’s set to miss at least eight weeks.

Options were already in the system, even after Jonah Heim was out of the picture. They could have opted for Chadwick Tromp or Jair Carmango. Instead, they opted to bring back Sandy León on a major league contract. He had already been granted his release from the organization to play in Mexico. Turns out, the job wasn’t done.

It’s undeniable what he brings defensively, but offensively, there weren’t many expectations at all. For what it’s worth, he’s 2-for-4 so far. He’s looking great. However, even if the hits dry up, having his presence in the clubhouse over another option is proving to be a brilliant call.

Players haven’t been afraid to run, but it’s been at their own risk. On Saturday, for example, the Red Sox tested his arm three times and found themselves hosed twice.

"Those outs on the bases are huge," manager Walt Weiss said Friday night. "Spencer picks a guy off first, and Sandy throws two guys out trying to steal. Could have been the difference in the game with Sandy back there. Did a hell of a job."

Both Braves starters who have had him behind the dish saw solid results in the game.

JR Ritchie allowed one run and pitched into the fifth innings against a tough Cubs lineup. Having that familiarity helped, especially when navigating one of the better teams in the game early in a career.

“It was definitely nice to have a guy who’s caught me a handful of times before,” Ritchie said earlier this week. “You know, he always does a really good job of keeping me in the game, and in my opinion, call the right pitches.”

León took over for Murphy when Strider was on the mound; he delivered again on Friday night. Strider gave the Braves 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one run while striking out four. The veteran presence helps, both the pitcher on the mound and the teammates in the dugout.

Drake Baldwin gets to reunite with the veteran who mentored him down in Triple-A and toward the end of last season in the majors. He’s a good catcher. Don’t let this be an indication that he isn’t. But having someone to go over your performances with who knows you well is valuable, no matter your caliber.

León's only been around for a handful of games, but it's clear that even at his age, he brings value to the table. If they can get some offensive production out of him, even better. But he's the type of option where they don't necessarily need him to boost the team.