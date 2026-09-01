Bryce Elder Reflects on Frustrating Outing in Braves Loss

The Atlanta Braves fell to the San Fransico Giants in the make-up game on Monday. Bryce Elder was changed with five of the seven runs allow across 5 1/3 innings of work. He allowed eight hits and three walks while striking out just three.

Following the loss, Elder didn't attempt to sugarcoat how he felt about his night in the slightest. He wasn't happy with his night, and he went with the brutally honest response.

"I'm pretty pissed off about it, honestly," he said to the media after his start. "I didn't it was very good at all. I didn't think my stuff was very good. I thought I was going to maybe sneak out of there with a couple runs and just kind of fell apart there at the end. So, I wasn't very pleased with it at all."

He generated just four whiffs the entire night. Three of them came on the changeup and one came on the four-seam fastball.

Each score while he was on the mound came on a different type of pitch. Rafael Devers' home run in the top of the first inning was hit off a cutter. Jonah Cox's bunt single to drive in a run in the top of the fifth came on a sinker. Osleivis Basabe's solo home run in the top of the sixth inning came on a changeup.

The last of those scores provided an extra piece of frustration for Elder. He had him right where he needed him, but he couldn't get the job done.

"I got him down 0-2 and just made a terrible pitch com, and then after that, it's single and another single. So, yeah, I just kind of unraveled. I guess you, you know, you can find a few good things in there, but just overall, I wasn't happy with it."

He added that he didn't think it was his headspace or focus. Just came down to how his arsenal looked on the night.

Elder's roller coaster August came to an end on a shakier note. You can look at splits and just make an evaluation based on the 5.22 ERA overall, but that wouldn't tell the whole story. He has three outings where he allowed three runs or fewer and pitched at least six innings. He had two outings, including Monday, where he allowed a combined 12 runs over 10 2/3 innings.

He'll head back to the drawing board and go from there. All he can do is try and wipe the slate clean and get ready for a start that'll likely come on the road in Philadelphia sometime next later this week.

The Braves saw their seven-game winning streak snap and their chance at a perfect homestand come to an end at the very end. They head to Washington for a two-game series that starts on Tuesday.

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