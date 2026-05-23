Chadwick Tromp Picks Up Career First in Braves Walk-Off Win

The Atlanta Braves walked it off again, taking the series opener against the Washington Nationals on Friday night, 5-4.

They battled into extras in the rain, behind multiple times in the game, by multiple runs at one point. They stayed undeterred. They made it happen.

Chadwick Tromp delivered the walk-off base knock as well as another RBI before that in the bottom of the 10th. It was his first career walk-off RBI of his MLB career.

He said after the game, he recalled at least one walk-off in the minor leagues. So, he’s been there before, in a sense, but the first in the majors will always take the cake.

"It's been awesome," he said. "These guys know me. I know them. Everybody. The pitchers, also. I feel like I was in a good spot coming back here. Just trying to get some wins. The boys are rolling. Everybody's doing well. Just trying to come in and do the best I can and keep winning those games."

He wasn't even in to start the game. Sandy León was penciled in for catching duties, but he was lifted for Mike Yastzremski in a pinch-hitting situation in the bottom of the sixth. Only then did Tromp get into the game, and it likely took not having options left on the bench for him to get a chance in those clutch moments.

The Nationals got off to a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by Curtis Mead off Bryce Elder in the top of the sixth inning. The Braves responded in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single by Dominic Smith and a bunt single by Ha-Seong Kim to go up 2-1.

CJ Abrams tied it up with a solo shot of his own in the top of the eighth inning. The 2-2 score held heading into extra innings. CJ Abrams doubled in two in the top of the 10th, advancing to third on a throwing error.

Tromp hit his first RBI up the middle to lead off the 10th inning and scored Kim, the automatic runner on second base. Mauricio Dubón tied it up at 4-4 with a single. The Nationals were kept scoreless in the top of the 11th, setting up the walk-off.

Along with Tromp, others were able to do their part. It's a reflection of the strong depth they've built up.

"It was another example of what the season's been like," manager Walt Weiss said after the game.

The Braves return to action on Saturday. Grant Holmes will be on the mound for a 4:10 p.m. first pitch.

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