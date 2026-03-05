Chris Sale Gives Early Impression of Braves Pitching Coach Jeremy Hefner

Chris Sale took the mound for his third start of spring training on Thursday, showing progression compared to his previous start. The Atlanta Braves ace delivered three innings of one-run ball, overcoming five hits and a walk while striking out two.

There's a benefit to getting tested early, and Sale likes that challenge in the spring training environment.

"Bases loaded, there's nowhere to put anybody, so you're kind of forced to throw strikes," he said on Thursday. "Some of the hits, you got to deal with those kind of things."

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

Along with quality work behind the plate from Drake Baldwin, he credited a timely mound visit from new pitching coach Jeremy Hefner for providing some help.

It's one of the early examples of Hefner getting work in during spring training with the pitching staff, and a solid one if that. Sale referred to it as the mound visit of the century.

However, the timing isn't too surprising to Sale. In the end, the Braves brought in a coach with multiple years of experience on the job.

"It was kind of an easy transition," Sale said. "You have guys who have been around the game. This isn't his first time being a pitching coach. He's not coming in here with wide eyes. He understands what we need."

Sale said that Hefner's experience as a major league pitcher helps with knowing what to do in certain situations. He praised the efforts that Hefner has put into relationship-building with the players. Anything can be up for discussion whenever.

"He's an open book. You can talk to him about anything. You can approach him at anytime. So, obviously, it's been great."

Hefner was hired back in November to replace long-time pitching coach Rick Kranitz, who was part of Brian Snitker's staff when they won the World Series in 2021. He's been familiar with the Braves for a time now. He was a pitcher for the Mets and then was their pitching coach for six seasons.

Everyone's jelling early, which is a positive sign for what could be to come. Another test will come when the regular season is a go, but it's important to see where it's all building to.

Sale could have opted for a more generic comment, but he dug deeper and provided some firmer positive comments. It's easy to accept at this time that the leadership on the roster likes the leadership on the coaching staff.