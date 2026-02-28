Braves Send Strong Message About Lineup's Offensive Firepower

Fifteen runs came across to score for the Atlanta Braves on Friday, giving them a decisive win in their spring training bout with the Boston Red Sox. They clobbered four home runs, including two from Mike Yastrzemski and a grand slam by Ronald Acuña Jr.

"Today was a lot of fun. I was sitting in the dugout - seemed like I was there for 30 minutes," Chris Sale said after his start. "You know, it kind of took the pressure off giving up a couple of long balls."

It was their highest-scoring offensive onslaught so far, but it's far from their first big day. At home, when the starters see their action, they're averaging 6.75 runs per game early in spring training.

On the road, the prospective bench depth has had some nice showings, too, including a 10-run day against the Orioles in Sarasota. For some, it's a pleasant surprise, but in the clubhouse, it's meeting an expectation regardless of who is in the lineup.

"I think that can happen on any given day, which is what makes this lineup so scary," Yastrzemski said. "There's power at any spot. There's discipline at any spot. There's a good team at-bats in any spot, and I think when we focus on not having to do too much as individuals, then we'll really see what this team is capable of."

A high standard was set after the 2023 season. That was a historic year. Even if this offense bounces back, it's unlikely we'll see 307 home runs again. But let's say they're healthy, and they get 75% of the way there. That's still 230 home runs, 40 more than in 2025. That would have been good enough for fifth in the majors and second in the National League.

That would certainly be an indicator that a sleeping giant has awoken. The team is prepared to prove that they can reemerge.

"That's who we know we can be, and that's been the confidence throughout the last couple of years," Sale said.

Some key stars are heading to the World Baseball Classic. You'll have to check in on Venezuela, the Netherlands and Mexico to get an idea of where the team will be as the spring goes on. If the Braves keep this up without them in the lineup, that only build more confidence.

That doesn't mean they would succeed without Acuña, Albies and Profar in the regular season. Let's keep this grounded in reality. But it would be a nice sign that the efforts to build up the bench could pay off. The more options, the better.

The Braves hit the road for another game in Sarasota against the Orioles. First pitch on Saturday is set for 1:05 p.m. EST.

