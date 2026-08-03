How Braves Aim to Utilize Outfielder Lane Thomas

The Atlanta Braves have a new face in the lineup down the stretch of the season. Outfielder Lane Thomas is scheduled to report to the team on Monday after being traded to them by the Kansas City Royals over the weekend.

Early impressions by key leaders on the team are positive, and now he just has to get here and suit up.

"Seems like a great guy," Braves first baseman Matt Olson, who has previously met Thomas, said on Sunday. "That's always going to kind of be number one."

President of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos made it clear Sunday night that Thomas wouldn't have the same role as he did in Kansas City. He saw a good chunk of the action in center field. With Michael Harris II in the picture, this change almost felt like a given.

But part of painting the picture of his role, at least at the time of his acquisition, is that he won't be an everyday player. Matchups will be key as they normally are.

Those who have been asked about Thomas have highlighted the same things, and that's his ability to hit left-handed pitching.

"So his value to us is his ability to swing from the right side and face the left-hander," Anthopoulos said to the media on Sunday night.

How it used in this scenario, Anthopoulos added, is entirely up to manager Walt Weiss. However, he highlighted that he could be in the lineup against left-handed starters or pinch hit when there's a pitching change.

Thomas comes to Atlanta with an .800 OPS against lefties and a .664 OPS against righties. It's clear why the plan for him is what it is, but if he ends up having to face a righty, at least he isn't a sure out.

Weiss expressed his enthusiasm for that extra bat who is good in this situation. He is a bat that, in Weiss' words, could move the needle.

"People are targeting us with their left-handed starters - with their left-handed relievers," he said on Sunday. "This makes things little bit tougher now."

The Braves manager was open to Thomas' role evolving. The glove and athleticism stood out to him. He can play every outfield position. If we've learned anything about the Braves the last few years, it's that anything can have to change, for better or for worse, at any time.

Having that extra veteran on the roster makes that easier on the team.

"It's just good to have a good player," Weiss said.

He addresses a key need and he's considered a good person to have in the clubhouse. Those are important boxes to check off. Time will tell how much he actually makes that difference, but there's promise.

The offense is deeper. Those depth options have been a saving grace for most of the season. Should Thomas be the next example, even better.

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