Every MLB Team’s World Series Odds Ahead of Trade Deadline (Dodgers, Cubs, Rays Rising)

It’s officially trade deadline day!

Several contenders have already made moves to bolster their respective rosters for the playoff push, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are easily the biggest winner so far.

Los Angeles is now +150 to win the World Series after adding two-time AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal in a deal with the Detroit Tigers late on Saturday night. It's clear the team has its eyes on a three-peat, and a healthy Dodgers rotation in the playoffs could feature Skubal, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani. Insane.

The Dodgers were already the overwhelming favorite in the odds before the deal, and they are now one of just two teams with shorter than 10/1 odds to win the World Series.

The other?

The New York Yankees, who made a move to bolster their lineup on Sunday, adding NL slugging percentage leader Luis Garcia from the Washington Nationals. A five-game skid has pushed Washington down in the NL wild card race, and it could look to sell some more pieces on Monday as it builds around James Wood.

The Yankees (+600) have the second-best odds to win the World Series, but they are behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings at this point in the regular season. Tampa Bay (+1400 to win the World Series) made a move to improve its rotation on Sunday, adding former New York Mets ace Freddy Peralta .

The 2026 season has been a tough one for Peralta, but he was an All-Star in 2025 and could be a key contributor for the Rays down the stretch. The AL East is by far the best division in the American League, as New York, Tampa Bay and Boston are all in the top six in the odds to win the World Series this season.

The No. 7 team in the odds, the Chicago Cubs, also added a starting pitcher on Sunday, acquiring two-time All-Star Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cubs have a clear lead on the top wild card spot in the NL, and they jumped up to +1600 to win the World Series even though they lost their weekend series with the Yankees.

Ahead of the deadline, there are just eight teams with shorter than 20/1 odds to win the World Series, mainly because of the American League’s lack of depth. Oddsmakers have very little faith in any non-AL East team winning the title, as the Chicago White Sox (+3500) have the best odds of any team in the AL Central while the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are both +2200 to win it all out of the AL West. Houston may be the most trustworthy team out of that group, as it has a 2.5-game lead in the division after winning six games in a row.

Through the day on Monday, the SI Betting team will share the latest odds movement for every team as more deals roll in. For now, here’s how every team in MLB stacks up ahead of the deadline.

2026 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers: +150

New York Yankees: +600

Milwaukee Brewers: +1000

Atlanta Braves: +1000

Tampa Bay Rays: +1400

Boston Red Sox: +1500

Chicago Cubs: +1600

Philadelphia Phillies: +1900

Houston Astros: +2200

Seattle Mariners: +2200

Texas Rangers: +3000

Chicago White Sox: +3500

Cleveland Guardians: +4000

Arizona Diamondbacks: +6000

Minnesota Twins: +7500

San Diego Padres: +8000

Baltimore Orioles: +9000

Detroit Tigers: +12000

Pittsburgh Pirates: +14000

Miami Marlins: +15000

Toronto Blue Jays: +15000

Cincinnati Reds: +40000

St. Louis Cardinals: +40000

Los Angeles Angels: +50000

Kansas City Royals: +50000

Colorado Rockies: +50000

Athletics: +50000

Washington Nationals: +50000

San Francisco Giants: +50000

New York Mets: +50000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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