How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves stay at home and are set to host the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend. They're coming off a series win against the New York Mets, salvaging what had been a disappointing showing against the rival this season.

Ealier this season, the Braves played four games out in Arizona and split the series after winning the first two games.

Consider this your TV guide for the upcoming weekend. Here is everything you need to know, including how to watch the game and who is set to be on the mound.

How to Watch Braves vs Diamondbacks

Friday's and Sunday's games will be telecast on BravesVision, but Saturday night's game will be on national TV. Fox will carry the game, which in Atlanta is the local network channel, Fox 5. This also guarantees that one of the games will be available over-the-air.

Probable Starters for Series

The Braves have yet to post their rotation for the series online, but they included them in their notes to the media. Here is what was included.

Monday, Aug. 10, 7:15 p.m.: Chris Sale (12-7, 2.20) vs. Brandon Pfaadt (6-1, 3.36)

Tuesday, Aug 11, 7:15 p.m.: Grant Holmes (7-4, 3.47) vs. Eduardo Rodríguez (11-4, 2.70)

Wednesday, Aug. 1, 1:35 p.m.: Bryce Elder (8-7, 4.03) vs. Michael Soroka (8-3, 2.92)

Chris Sale will make this start on a schedule that's closer to regular rest after having nine days between starts last time out. He pitched six innings at Yankee Stadium, allowing three earned runs while striking out eight.

We're not entire sure how he'll be forced to approach declaring from windup or the stretch after the balk incident, but time will tell.

Holmes is set to try and continue is dominant post-deadline run. He's tossed back-to-back scoreless outings, completing six innings each time. The Braves won both of those outings.

Elder will be tasked with bouncing back from a tough night against the Mets earlier this week. After a potential challenge was missed, he ended up allowing five earned runs in the first inning and seven earned runs total over five.

This series will feature the return of a former All-Star in the Braves rotation: Michael Soroka. At the time, he went by Mike. At 29 years old, the 2019 All-Star is having a comeback season, posting a 2.92 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP across 16 starts.

Events of the Weekend

This weekend marks alumni weekend, which will feature a group of former Braves making their return to the ballpark.

MLBx will also occur at Truist Park before Saturday's game. It's a comeptition similar to the Home Run Derby that features for Braves players, as well as college baseball and professional softball players.

The former Braves players included as of now are Andruw Jones, Kevin Pillar, Charlie Culberson and Brian Jordan. There are four teams, and each former Braves player is a team captain.

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