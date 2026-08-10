How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Mets

The Atlanta Braves are back home at Truist Park ready to face another New York team in the Mets. Over the weekend, they salvaged a win in the series finale against the Yankees.

Each game featured one-run games that could have gone differently, but all they can do is shake it off and keep going. Consider this your TV guide for this series where they aim to bounce back.

How to Watch Braves vs Mets

All games will air on BravesVision. It's available on streaming via a paid subscription and through certain TV providers. Spectrum (check local listings), DirecTV, Fubo, Xfinity and U-Verse are TV providers that carry BravesVision in the Braves TV market.

For Mets fans who come across this page, this series will air locally in New York on SNY.

Probable Starters for Series

Monday, Aug. 10, 7:15 p.m.: Christian Scott (3-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Bryce Elder (8-6, 3.69 ERA)

Tuesday, Aug 11, 7:15 p.m.: Nolan McLean (8-7, 3.51 ERA) vs Martín Pérez (7-6, 3.14 ERA)

Wednesday, Aug. 1, 7:15 p.m.: Zac Thornton (3-2, 2.52 ERA) vs Tyler Mahle (3-9, 4.83 ERA)

Last week saw all three of these starting pitchers had some of their best starts this season.

Elder took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning in his last start. He finished the night with seven innings of one-run ball. Over his last four starts, Elder has a 1.88 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Pérez has been electric over his last two starts. He's pitched 10 scoreless innings with just one hit in that time. His last start was cut short by the weather after just three innings and 35 pitches. He should be fresh for his upcoming start.

Mahle is set to make is second start with the Braves after coming over at the deadline. He pitched six scoreless innings at Yankee Stadium in what proved to be a losing effort.

Other Braves Info

Jorge Mateo's time with the Braves is over. A week after being designated for assignment, the team opted to release him.

Each game features a notable giveaway. Monday will feature the Michael Harris II football jersey giveaway. Tuesday features the third edition of the Spencer Strider vinyl giveaway. Wednesday is a Javy Lopez bobblehead. Each giveaway is for the first 15,000 fans to arrive.

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