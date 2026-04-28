How to Watch, Weather, Probable Starting Pitchers for Braves vs Tigers

The Atlanta Braves are set to face the Detroit Tigers this week for a three-game series. There is plenty to keep in mind when planning your viewing experience, both at home and at the ballpark. So, consider this to be your guide.

Here is where to watch the team, who is pitching and an update on the weather. All times are for first pitch, and they are in Eastern Daylight Time.

Where Can I Watch the Braves?

Tuesday, April 28, 7:15 p.m.: BravesVision, TBS

Wednesday, April 29, 7:15 p.m.: BravesVision

Thursday, April 30, 12:15 p.m.: BravesVision

All games will be viewable through BravesVision. However, Tuesday night's game has some alternatives. For starters, the Braves will be on TBS. It's time to run it back in a year that is targeting that old Braves Station nostalgia.

The Braves schedule is on their website said that this is a Gray TV game. However, the game does not appear on Gray TV guide on their for either Peachtree TV (CW) or Atlanta News First (ANF). This game is also not listed on the Gray TV slate that was previously announced.

Weather Update

The mornings are rainy, but the afternoons are expected to be fine. There may be some rain in the late innings on Tuesday, but that's it. Wednesday is expected to be unaffected, and things should clear up for Thursday's afternoon game.

Expected Weather at First Pitch (Temperature in Fahrenheit)

Tuesday, April 28, 7:15 p.m.: Cloudy, 68 degrees

Wednesday, April 29, 7:15 p.m.: Partly cloudy, 76 degrees

Thursday, April 30, 12:15 p.m.: Mostly summer, 67 degrees

Probable Starting Pitchers

Manager Walt Weiss has previously stated that the rotation will be on a series-to-series basis. For this series, here is how it shaped out.

Tuesday, April 28, 7:15 p.m.: Casey Mize (2-1, 2.51 ERA) vs Martín Pérez (1-1, 2.70 ERA)

Wednesday, April 29, 7:15 p.m.: Tarik Sukbal (3-2, 2.72 ERA) vs JR Ritchie (1-0, 2.57 ERA)

Thursday, April 30, 12:15 p.m.: Framber Valdez (2-1, 3.41 ERA) vs Bryce Elder (3-1, 1.95 ERA)

Pérez is back in the rotation after filling a long-relief role last week, after Didier Fuentes only lasted three innings. He had to be scratched from his last start as a result. He'll go up against the former first-overall pick, Casey Mize. Over the last couple of seasons, Mize has seen that long-awaited breakthrough in the majors.

JR Ritchie has been given quite the task in his second career start. He's up against the reigning back-to-back Cy Young Award winner in the American League, Tarik Skubal. Ritchie made his debut back on Thursday to fill the spot left by Pérez's move to long relief. After allowing a home run on the first pitch he threw, he gave the Braves seven innings of two-run ball against a tough Nationals lineup.

Elder is coming off pitching into the seventh inning on Saturday. He was in line for the win, but the bullpen couldn't hang on. He'll face the new veteran on the staff, Framber Valdez. After eight years in Houston, he inked a three-year deal with the Tigers over the offseason.

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