Four Storylines to Watch During Braves vs Tigers Series

The Atlanta Braves resume action on Tuesday when they get their series with the Detroit Tigers underway. It's another interleague bout that will bring some of the same and some of the new narratives that we've seen during the first month of the season.

Here are four storylines to keep in mind as the weekday games get underway.

Bullpen Management Remains a Perpetual Storyline

It's become a theme for this season. Seeing who will be shuffled around is something that requires keeping tabs on for every game. Walt Weiss said on Sunday that this management of the bullpen will force the starting rotation to be decided on a series-to-series basis.

Martín Pérez gets a start on Tuesday, but he had to be scratched last week to be used as a long reliever. Reynaldo López has found himself in the bullpen, even if he is still viewed as a starter by the team.

He, on his own, coming out in relief, could be its own storyline. How he performs in that role will be highlighted, since this could be where he stays for a time. There's a high chance he gets another start this season, but if he delivers from the bullpen, that could become a normal role, as we've seen with Pérez.

It's not unrealistic that a move could come every day depending on what happens. We'll have to wait and see.

The Rookie vs the 2x Cy Young Award Winner

JR Ritchie has been penciled in for a tall task in his second career start. He's set to go up against Tarik Skubal on Wednesday. It's not his first major task. That Nationals lineup was a serious task that he stood tall in, but this, too, counts as being thrown into the deep end.

For what it's worth, it shows some level of confidence in Ritchie to go up against him. For example, they could have had him pitch Tuesday and let the veteran Pérez get the start. Either would have been ready for either day.

If he comes out of this having matched or outduled Skubal, that will be pretty significant.

Battle of Top Offenses

The Braves notable have one of the best offenses in baseball, and lead the way in runs. However, the Tigers aren't that far behind them.

As of Monday, they have the sixth-best OPS (.750) and the seventh-best on-base percentage (.333) in the game. They're not slugging it out like the Braves. They're middle of the back in home runs. But the Tigers can put up a fight.

It will make coming out on top of a potential pitcher's duel, such as the afformentioned Ritchie vs Skubal matchup, that much more important.

When Will Michael Harris II Return to Centerfield?

Since he suffered a minor quad injury on Thursday, the Braves have been trying to balance getting Michael Harris II's bat in the game with avoiding any further aggravation. He will have had Monday to rest further, but we'll have to wait and see if he when he's back in centerfield.

On Saturday and Sunday, he was the designated hitter and was a pinch hitter before that on Friday.

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