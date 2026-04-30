JR Ritchie's Strong Composure Set Stage for Braves Walk-Off Win

JR Ritchie faced a major test when he took on the Detroit Tigers lineup in the Atlanta Braves’ win on Wednesday night.

In his second career start, he pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, two earned. The unearned run came on his own throwing error in the top of the second.

It wasn’t the night he was aiming for, but as he had the ball taken from him with one out in the top of the sixth, the crowd of 30,439 people gave a thunderous applause. It was on another level than the claps a pitch when his day is done mid-inning.

He had just stood in a duel against a reigning Cy Young Award winner early in his career.

The crowd showed their pride for the type of start he was able to give his team so early in his career. Many had been waiting for his arrival for some time now, and his debut at Truist Park, at least as a major league pitcher, didn’t disappoint them.

“It’s pretty cool,” Ritchie said after the game. “You know, I love Braves Country. They’ve treated me really well in my time here. In my short time here, especially. It’s really cool to kind of hear the roar of the crowd. I wish I had pitched a little bit better for him, but regardless, that was pretty cool.”

Later in the game, the Braves walked it off, 4-3, in the bottom of the ninth to clinch another series win.

“Ritchie did a great job keeping us in the game tonight,” Matt Olson said.

He received a different type of test compared to his debut. The first go-around, he allowed a home run on the first pitch he threw and had to settle in. Nationals' bats weren’t working the count, allowing him to pitch deeper into the game despite allowing a similar number of baserunners.

This time, the Tigers' bats were more disciplined. They drew more walks and made him work for it. The scoreless first inning required 24 pitches to work around a jam.

“There were a lot of deep counts, so he had to stay in the fight there,” manager Walt Weiss said.

While he looked like someone pitching in his second-ever major league game, he’ll get this credit. He’s faced two tough lineups, one after another. First, he went up against the lineup that, at the time, scored the second-most runs in baseball. Then, he gets the one with the sixth-best OPS.

To limit the damage to five total runs, with three of them coming on solo home runs. Most of the damage came in a similar fashion to last week, despite the different difficulties faced.

It takes some solid composure. There were times when he could have fully unravel, and that didn’t happen. There can be positives to pull from what wasn’t the cleanest of outings.

He has the right people in his ear, notably Chris Sale. He’ll have the chance to work over what may have clicked and what didn’t, and go from there.

That next start will come in very familiar territory. Next week, the Braves will be in Seattle as part of their latest west coast trip. Ritchie is from Bainbridge Island, which is a ferry ride to the Emerald City across Elliott Bay.

Pitching for his new home on his childhood home front will make for a nice full-circle moment for him.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about it,” Ritchie said. “You know, it’s always one start at a time. I’m always focused on dealing with the, but yeah, it’s definitely been in the back of my mind. Seattle always has a special place in my heart. It will always be just being from there, so I look forward to it.”

In the meantime, the Braves look to sweep the Tigers on Thursday. Bryce Elder will be on the mound for a 12:15 p.m. first pitch.

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