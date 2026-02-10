Albies Arrives to Braves Camp Early Ahead of Potential Bounce Back Year

Ozzie Albies isn't missing a single moment to get back to work for the Atlanta Braves. He's been spotted down in North Port, reportedly the first position player to arrive at camp.

The three-time All-Star has battled injuries and, likely in turn, has experienced a drop off in production. Getting in early could give him a needed head start for getting ready.

Ozzie Albies is the first starting position player here .

Eddie Perez yells out to Ozzie Albies it’s about time you show up. Ozzie heading to the batting cages😆#BravesCountry pic.twitter.com/ZKmdM2erze — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) February 10, 2026

Now, of course, he is also playing meaningful games a little sooner than most of his teammates. He's set to represent the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, which starts in less than a month. That also provides extra motivation to get down to North Port early. He works out with the team, and then he can head across Alligator Alley to Miami.

For most of last season, it seemed little could go right for Albies. He got chances to bat across multiple spots in the order. Nothing seemed to be helping. In mid-August, he was batting .222 with a .616 OPS, nine home runs and 44 RBIs.

Suddenly, everything clicked. In his final 37 games, he batted .297 with an .840 OPS, seven home runs and 30 RBIs. For the counting stats, he was on a full-season pace of 30 home runs and 131 RBIs. He truly was looking like his old self again for a sustained period of time.

Then, the latest wrist injury happened. He exited a game early on Sept. 22, and he was shut down early. There was consensus that Albies needed the time to get back to form after he was officially healed from his wrist injury the year before. He's going to be ready on opening day, but we won't know for a bit when we'll see that production again.

This is something that likely isn't lost on Albies. There is a good chance that if his club option wasn't just $7 million, he would be looking to play elsewhere. He has a chance to prove he's still an All-Star. We'll have to wait and see how much his performance in the World Baseball Classic will help him.

What stands out is that he could have arrived when most position players are expected to be there. He's on site with the pitchers and catchers. No time is being wasted. There is baseball for him to play.

