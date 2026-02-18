Are the Atlanta Braves Already Entering a State of Crisis?

The Atlanta Braves are going to have some serious questions with their rotation in the early parts of the 2026 season.

Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep are the latest starters to go down with injuries that could cost them the early parts of the season, but that is just the beginning. The Braves will also be counting on an aging Chris Sale, a Spencer Strider in need of a bounce-back season, plus a pair of starters in Grant Holmes and Reynaldo López who are still working their way back from season-ending injuries in 2025.

In an interview with The Steakhouse on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, ESPN’s MLB insider, Buster Olney, broke down the lingering depth issues with the Braves’ rotation and what those will mean for the rest of the roster in 2026.

“To this point, we have no indication that they might spend money on Lucas Giolito,” Olney explained. “We wondered if they might go after Chris Bassitt, but they didn’t do that. I think their situation is a lot like the Seattle Mariners’ last spring, who had all kinds of injuries to their rotation in spring training. They had to kind of wait for the cavalry to arrive, as some of these guys recovered from injuries during the year. That’s the Braves.”

With outside help potentially not coming to the Braves anytime soon, they will need to double down on the players who are already here. Sale, Strider, López, and Holmes have already locked down the first four slots, while Bryce Elder, J.R. Ritchie, Joey Wentz, and Martin Perez are all competing for the fifth spot.

On top of that, the Braves will lean on their revamped bullpen and loaded group of position players to carry the load for them in the early parts of 2026.

“The position players and an improved bullpen with [Robert] Suarez, they’re going to have to overcome the fact that their rotation is not going to be as strong,” Olney finished. “They’re going to have to hope that Spencer Strider bounces back, and that Schwellenbach and Waldrep come back at some point and are factors in the second half.”

After a shaky 2025 for Strider, there is plenty of optimism that he will have a resurgent season in 2026 . His fastball was a game-changer, but it had noticeably lost its zip. However, the young ace was able to piece together a full offseason, which should help him enter this season in a good space.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter , and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

There is also plenty of talent in a lineup led by Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Ozzie Albies, but they can ill afford a slow start from any of these players.

Despite the perceived issues with the roster, FanGraphs still has high hopes for the Braves this season . They gave Atlanta a 43.4% of winning the NL East for the first time since 2023, an 83.9% of making the playoffs, and a 9.3% of winning a World Series.

Spring Training action is set to begin on Saturday, February 21st, with the Braves taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. Opening Day is set for Friday, March 27th, against the Kansas City Royals.