Braves Announce Front Office Promotions as Changes Continue
The Atlanta Braves organizational shakeup continues. They announced Thursday morning that two front office members received promotions
Adam Sonabend has been promoted to assistant general manager of Major League operations. He was previously the director of baseball operations. Before his front office days, he was a minor league catcher who spent time in the Braves system.
Michael Scwartze has been promoted from vice president of player personnel to assistant general manager of player personnel. He had served in the role for one year, being hired by the Braves in November 2024.
Before coming to Atlanta, Scwartze spent seven years with the San Francisco Giants from 2017 to 2023, serving multiple roles in the analytics department. His final role was senior director of baseball analytics. He was an associate scout with the Reds from 2014 to 2017.
The make up of the organization is continuing to take shape. With the offseason officially underway, they named Walt Weiss the manager to start things off, and they've been active ever since.
On Wednesday, they announced changes to the coaching staff. Jeremy Hefner will serve as the pitching coach and Antoan Richardson will serve as the first base coach. In corresponding moves, Rick Kranitz and Tom Goodwin were let go from their respective positions on the staff. A full breakdown of the coaching staff is expected to come soon.
Coming off a lackluster season, the team isn't afraid to make some changes. Some changes began after a step back took place the following year. The Braves switched up the hitting coaching staff before the 2025 season. The new era will have a lot of new faces to it.
The moves have to come quickly. With free agents to pursue and trades to make, they need the staff in place in order to properly conduct offseason business. We now wait and see how the new front office staff sets things up for the new coaching staff in 2026.