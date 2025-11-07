Braves Announce Two More Additions to Walt Weiss Era Staff
The Atlanta Braves announced two more additions to Walt Weiss's coaching staff. Tony Mansolino will join the staff as the Major League third base coach, and JP Martinez will serve as the Major League bullpen coach.
Mansolino came over from the Orioles, where he served as a coach for the past five seasons. He was their third base coach until he became the interim manager, following the firing of Brandon Hyde. Before that, he spent nearly a decade with the Indians/Guardians organization in various roles.
He will take over for Fredi Gonzalez, who served the role for part of the 2025 season. The former Braves manager replaced Matt Tuiasosopo after what some felt were questionable decisions during games.
The latter of the two names announced shouldn't be confused with the outfielder who saw action with the Braves during the 2024 season. The coaching Martinez was the Giants' pitching coach last season and was the assistant pitching coach from 2021 to 2024. Under his watch, the Giants' bullpen had a 3.44 ERA, the third-best in the Majors.
Since Weiss was promoted to manager on Monday, the coaching hires (and departures) have been coming in droves. Jeremy Hefner will serve as the pitching coach, and Antoan Richardson will serve as the first base coach. Both came over from the Mets.
Rick Kranitz and Tom Goodwin were let go of their respective positions on the team on Monday, along with Gonzalez, but it took a couple of days for word to surface.
As of now, the hitting coaching staff remains intact. Tim Hyers, who joined the Braves coaching staff ahead of last season, is still in his role. No bench coach has been announced yet to take over for Weiss. That decision will likely come about soon, given the pace at which these decisions have been made.