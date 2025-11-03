Braves Legend Officially on Eras Committee Ballot for Hall of Fame
An Atlanta Braves legend is officially up for consideration once again for the Hall of Fame. The Contemporary Baseball Era play ballot has been released, and Dale Murphy is one of the eight candidates.
Murphy was on the ballot, decided by the Baseball Writers Association of America, for all 15 years he was permitted. Since then, the rule has changed to only 10 years. He failed to make it in his final year with just 18.9% of the vote, well before the 75% needed to get in. He's been up for consideration by the Eras committee three times to no avail.
The campaign to get Murphy into the hall is already a go. Murphy To The Hall was launched with a website and social media page advocating for his induction. The case being made is that one of the best players of the 1980s has been denied a place in Cooperstown for long enough.
"Many of y'all know Dale," the campaign video said. "He's happy and content hanging with his grandkids. But his career, which defined the era known as Generation Murph, deserves the immortality that Cooperstown offers the best."
From 1980 to 1987, he averaged 34 home runs and 101 RBIs. He took home back-to-back MVPs in 1982 and 1983, along with five consecutive Gold Gloves and four consecutive Silver Slugger awards. His 218 home runs during that time led MLB.
He is one of three players to win back-to-back MVPs and not be in the Hall of Fame. The other two are Roger Maris and Barry Bonds. The latter is also on the ballot for induction after not being voted in.
The results will be announced on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. EST. There are 16 voters who will decideon each player's case.
Electors may vote for as few as zero (0) and as many as three (3) eligible candidates in the Contemporary Baseball Era Players, Contemporary Baseball Era Non-Players and Classic Baseball Era Election. Write-in votes are not permitted. A player needs 75% of the vote, which would be 12 in this case.
Murphy has to hope he has strong consideration, even if he doesn't get inducted this time around. Going forward, any candidate that does not receive at least five of 16 votes in multiple appearances on Era Committee ballots will not be eligible for future ballot consideration, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame website.