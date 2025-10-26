Braves Legend Dale Murphy, Notable Names Respond to Hall of Fame Campaign
The push to get Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy has its notable proponents, including the man himself. Over the weekend, Murphy expressed his graitude for the efforts to help get him into Cooperstown.
"All I can say is… wow! Nancy and I and the whole Murphy family are just blown away by this," he said on X (formerly Twitter). "Thank you to all you fans who organized and put the work in to make this. I’m so overwhelmed and humbled by your kindness and support."
Along with Murphy notable names, including two governors, have jumped to support. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis both shared their desire to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame.
"Dale Murphy should be in the Hall of Fame," DeSantis said. "How could you watch the Braves on TBS while growing up in the '80s and not think so?"
Kemp quote tweeted DeSantis with the quote, "Couldn’t agree more, Gov!"
George Washington University's men's basketball coach Chris Caputo stepped in a few hours late to give his endorsement.
"Support this. Makes sense. Braves were on national TV. His numbers hold up," he said.
Each tweet quote tweeted the video, helping get the case out to as many people as possible. The account is now up to over 800 followers at the time of this article's publication.
The campaign has its own website and a hashtag, #MurphyToTheHall. On the main page of the website, a case is made that Murphy is what being in the Hall of Fame is all about. Another goal is to highlight how he was one of the top-performing and, in turn, overlooked stars of the 1980s.
Murphy played in the Majors for 18 seasons from 1976 to 1993, with 14-plus seasons coming with the Braves. He finished his career with a .265 average and an .815 OPS. He hit 398 career home runs and had 1,266 career RBIs.
The argument for him doesn't come from the career stats, however. The argument is that he had a Hall of Fame-level peak. From 1980 to 1987, he averaged 34 home runs and 101 RBIs. He took home back-to-back MVPs in 1982 and 1983, along with five consecutive Gold Gloves and four consecutive Silver Slugger awards. His 218 home runs during that time led MLB.
Murphy was on the ballot for all 15 years he was permitted. Since then, the rule has changed to only 10 years. He failed to make it in his final year with just 18.9% of the vote, well before the 75% needed to get in. He's been up for consideration by the Eras committee three times to no avail.
Perhaps the fourth time will be the charm for Murphy. The Eras Committee will meet in December to consider inductees for the Class of 2026.