Braves Make Expected Decision on Chris Sale's Club Option
Chris Sale is locked into the Atlanta Braves rotation for at least another year. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, the team is picking up his $18 million club option. This has been an expected decision by the Braves.
It's likely the easiest decision the team will be make this offseason regarding offseason moves. He's been in Atlanta for two years, and both years he's been one of the best pitchers in baseball. In 21 games, 20 starts, he finished 7-5 with a 2.58 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, a 161 ERA+ and 165 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
He was named an All-Star for the ninth in his career, and despite missing two months due to injury, he was named a finalist for the All-MLB Team. It helps when you pick up right where you left off. After his injury, he had a 2.72 ERA in six starts. After April 13, he had three starts where he allowed more than two runs, earned or unearned.
Sale's run continues to defy age and the adversity that he's experienced in his career. Before he was traded to the Braves ahead of the 2024 season, it seemed like his career was over. He has confirmed that he was likely going to retire after that season before the trade and the contract extension he received.
That move ended up garnering him two more All-Star nods after he hadn't received one since 2018. He won the Cy Young Award for the first time in his career as well as his first career Gold Glove Award. He was also named Comeback Player of the Year.
Injuries continue to be an issue at times, but having been there before, he knows how to work through it and get back on the mound.
Sale, who will be 37 next season, has some milestones that could be in store for him next season. He should be able to snag his 150th win of his career. He can also continue climbing up the all-time strikeout list.
If he reaches 200 strikeouts again this season, some notable pitchers he will have passed include Tom Glavine, Warren Spahn, Bob Feller, David Cone and Chuck Finley. That list includes some legends of the game, including two from Braves history.
What comes after 2026 is unknow, but there is at least one year left where he can get out there give it his all for the Braves.